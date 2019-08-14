Juventus striker prefers Bayern Munich return

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic would prefer a return to Bayern Munich this summer after he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Serie A champions.

The Bianconeri are looking to balance the books after some expensive purchases during the window, most notably Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, and the Croatian is one of the players the club are willing to part company with.

Mandzukic has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund this summer, yet a move to the English side did not materialise and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 33-year-old prefers a return to former club Bayern over their Bundesliga rivals.

The striker is reportedly reluctant to lower his wage demands and is keen to link up with fellow compatriots Niko Kovac and Ivan Perisic – who has just signed on loan from Inter.

Mandzukic previously had a four-year stint in Germany between 2010 and 2014 where he spent two-years at Wolfsburg and two years at Bayern Munich, respectively.

At Bayern, Mandzukic won the league and cup twice as well as the Champions League in a very successful spell in Bavaria.