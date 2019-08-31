Juventus v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Napoli to the Allianz Stadium for their first home match of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Both teams were victorious in Round 1, with Juventus having won their last two matches against Napoli, though they haven’t won three-in-a-row since 1993.

Saything that, Napoli have bagged all three points in six of their last nine away Serie A matches with Juventus failing to win their last two home games in the competition.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens