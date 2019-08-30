Juventus v Napoli – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Juventus welcome Napoli to the Allianz Stadium for their first home match of the season, though they may be without new boss and former Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri who is recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

Probable Formations

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Khedira; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Unavailable: Pjaca

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Insigne; Mertens.

Key Statistics

– The last time Juventus won three consecutive Serie A games against Napoli came back in 1993. They currently on a streak of two wins in a row.

– Juventus have won seven of their last eight home Serie A games against Napoli. Their only defeat in that period came back in April 2018 (1-0 courtesy of a 90th minute Kalidou Koulibaly goal).

– Juventus have won all three of their matches against Napoli when facing them in their opening home game of a Serie A season (10 goals, 6 conceded), most recently back in October 1934.

– The last time Juventus failed to win three consecutive home Serie A games was back in the 2015/16 season (first three games: D2, L1) – currently on a streak of two draws at the Allianz Stadium.

– Napoli have won six of their last nine away Serie A matches (D1, L2), netting two or more goals in each of those victories. However, in each of their last eight Serie A matches at Allianz Stadium, the Partenopei have never scored more than once (W1, L7).

– Napoli have won their opening two matches in each of the previous two Serie A campaigns (2017/18 & 2018/19).

– Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain played 104 Serie A games for Napoli, scoring 71 goals between 2013 and 2016. The Argentinian striker has netted two goals in five Serie A games against the Partenopei.

– Juventus’ Miralem Pjanic has scored four goals against Napoli in Serie A (level with Torino). He hasn’t scored more against anyone else in the competition.

– Napoli’s Jose Callejon has been directly involved in four goals in his last four Serie A appearances (one goal and three assists).

– Dries Mertens has found the back of the net in each of his last six Serie A appearances – no Napoli player has scored in more consecutive Serie A matches (level with Higuain in February 2016) starting from three points for a win – since 1994/95.