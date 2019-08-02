Kean set for Everton switch this weekend

Juventus forward Moise Kean is expected to land in England this weekend ahead of a €30 million plus bonuses transfer to Everton.

The Italian will reportedly fly out on Saturday morning before undergoing his medical and putting pen to paper on a contract.

Sky Sport Italia reports Kean will sign a five-year deal worth €3m plus bonuses, while Juventus will pocket €30m and up to an additional €10m in bonuses.

The Bianconeri were adamant on including a buy-back option in the deal, but instead they have secured an agreement that would allow them to match any offer should Everton decide sell Kean in the future.

The 19-year-old would have entered the upcoming season in the final year of his contract, and it’s believed his push to leave Juventus is rooted in his desire for regular playing time.

Last season he netted four goals in 19 Serie A appearances, along with scoring two goals in three senior caps for Italy.