Knee injury rules Juventus captain Chiellini out until 2020

Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini will play no part in the champions’ bid to retain the Scudetto until after Christmas, having sustained a serious knee injury in training.

The Italian international tore the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee during an accidental collision during the Bianconeri’s training session on Friday, ahead of their Serie A clash against Napoli on Saturday.

“During today’s training session, Giorgio Chiellini had a distortion of his right knee,” a press release by Juventus read.

“The diagnosis following tests carried out at the JMedical Centre showed a lesion of the ACL. Surgery will be performed in the coming days.”

Chiellini, 35, is expected to face up to five months on the sidelines and may miss more than half of Juventus’ fixtures this campaign.

Summer signing Matthijs De Ligt is expected to deputise against Napoli and will partner Leonardo Bonucci at the back, whilst Daniele Rugani and Merih Demiral remain as alternative options.