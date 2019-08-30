Last gasp Soriano winner gives Bologna victory

A late second half header from Roberto Soriano saw Bologna beat SPAL 1-0 in an emotional return to the Stadio Dall’Ara for Sinisa Mihajlovic.

It was Mihajlovic’s first match at home since he was diagnosed with Leukemia and he took his place on the bench to rapturous applause.

Bologna started with Gary Medel, who only signed on Thursday, and he was vital in the midfield, offering the defence extra cover, while also giving Andrea Poli and Soriano more freedom in the middle of the park.

After plenty of attacking pressure from Bologna, as SPAL conceded 23 shots over the 90 minutes, they were eventually awarded in their efforts when Soriano headed home after terrific wing play by Riccardo Orsolini.

Bologna were persistent until the final whistle and showed great determination to get the three points and their first victory of the season.