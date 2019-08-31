Lazio v Roma – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Lazio and Roma meet at the Stadio Olympic for the first Derby della Capitale of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Probable Formations

Lazio (3-4-2-1): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic, Lulic; Luis Alberto, Correa, Immobile.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Zappacosta, Mancini, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Veretout, Cristante; Florenzi, Zaniolo, Under; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Spinazzola, Perotti

Key Statistics

– Lazio won the last derby against Roma in Serie A, though they haven’t won back-to-back games against them in the competition since 2012.

– Lazio have kept a clean sheet in their last two home encounters against Roma in Serie A, but haven’t kept three-in-a-row since March 1998.

– This is the first time that Lazio and Roma are facing each other in Serie A within the first two rounds.

– Lazio are winless in their last three Serie A home games (five goals scored and eight conceded) after four wins in the previous five matches (including the derby vs Roma in March). The last time they failed to win four consecutive home Serie A matches came back in January 2016 (run of five).

– Roma have drawn their last three away games in Serie A, last drawing four away games on the bounce in the competition back in January 2016.

– Only Inter (24) attempted more shots than Roma (23) in Round 1. The Giallorossi also registered nine shots on target.

– Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto was one of two players (along with Lorenzo Insigne) to provide two assists in Round 1. He has provided 23 assists in the italian top flight since 2016/17, at least five more than any other Lazio player.

– Ciro Immobile has scored three of Lazio’s last five goals in Serie A against Roma (two of those from the penalty spot).

– Roma forward Edin Dzeko has had a hand in six goals in his last seven appearances in Serie A (two goals and four assists).

– Jordan Veretout has scored three goals in Serie A against Lazio (all with Fiorentina), more than against any other opponent.