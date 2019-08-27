Lozano: I want to make history at Napoli

New Napoli signing Hirving Lozano is keen to write his name in the club’s history books, maybe starting as soon as this Saturday against Juventus.

The Mexican was officially unveiled after completing his €40 million move – a club record – from PSV, and he wasn’t shy about what his goals are.

“I am very happy with this move,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I am at a club that wants to win.

“I want to win and I will give my all for a club that has done well in recent seasons. The style of play here is very different, it’s better and faster.

“Obviously I have to work and the coach’s advice will be important, but I am here to improve. I can play in several positions, but that is up to [Carlo] Ancelotti.

“I want to score and be part of history here at Napoli.”

Napoli started the Serie A season with a 4-3 victory over Fiorentina, and it doesn’t get any easier with an away match against Juventus on Saturday.

“A lot of players want to play or be part of a match like this,” he added. “They are a great team with great players.

“I feel good, but then it is up to the coach whether I play or not. I have a dream though, as I’ve always scored on my debut and it would be great to do it again.

“However the most important thing is to win the match.”