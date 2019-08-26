Lukaku continues debut scoring run with Inter

Inter cruised to an impressive 4-0 victory over Lecce on Monday, and the match saw Romelu Lukaku continue his goalscoring ways in debut matches.

Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi sent the Nerazzurri on their way in the first half, while the Belgian opened his goalscoring account in the second half after firing home from close range after a Lautaro Martinez shot was poorly controlled. Antonio Candreva added a fourth with a stunning drive from distance.

Lukaku isn’t new to scoring in his debut match with clubs, as he’s now done it with four different sides.

It started with his time at West Bromich Albion, as he fired home on August 18, 2012 despite coming on in the 77th minute as the Baggies claimed a 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

The streak continued at Everton after Lukaku scored the winning goal during a 3-2 win over West Ham United on September 21, 2013.

The Belgian made his debut for Manchester United in their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup held on August 8, 2017, and he made sure to continue that streak with his strike against Lecce on Monday.

Lukaku also became the third Belgian player to score for Inter, joining Enzo Scifo and Radja Nainggolan in the exclusive club.