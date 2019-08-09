Lukaku takes Icardi’s No.9 at Inter

Inter have sent yet another signal of their intent to Mauro Icardi by giving his No.9 shirt to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Icardi has had it made clear to him that he has no place in Antonio Conte’s plans at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, by both Conte himself and Giuseppe Marotta, but the Argentinian appears happy to stay in Milan without playing for the 2019/20 campaign.

With the decision to give the No.9 to Lukaku, the writing is on the walls for the ex-captain and is clearer than ever before.

Juventus are thought to be interested in Icardi and he only wants to join the Bianconeri this summer, but it remains to be seen if they’ll put a bid on the table before the window closes.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given the Italian champions his backing in pursuit of Icardi.