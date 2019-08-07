Manchester City announce Cancelo arrival as Danilo joins Juventus

Manchester City have completed the signing of right-back Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a move that sees Danilo go the other way.

The Premier League champions had long courted former Inter loanee Cancelo and, after intense negotiations, secured their man on Wednesday.

As announced on Manchester City’s official website, the Portuguese defender has signed a six-year contract after completing a medical, whilst the BBC report that Pep Guardiola’s side had paid €65 million to bring the 25-year-old in from Juventus.

This figure is countered by Brazil international Danilo’s switch to the Bianconeri however, with Manchester City recouping €37m by offloading the right-back to the Serie A champions.

Danilo has penned a five-year contract at Juventus and will serve as a like-for-like replacement for Cancelo, having failed to establish himself as a first choice right-back in England.

Cancelo only arrived at Juventus from Valencia in a €40.4m deal last summer, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Inter. He scored once in 34 appearances during his sole season in Turin.