Manchester City still trying for Juventus full-back

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo remains a top target for Manchester City, though the English club still haven’t reached a deal with the Bianconeri over a deal.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move to the Citizens since the start of the transfer window, and while the switch is expected to eventually go through, an agreement has yet to be ironed out.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Juventus are open to a deal that would include Danilo, but the issue appears to be the valuation of both players by both clubs.

Manchester City value Danilo at €30m and Cancelo at just under €60m, but Juve have been steadfast in their belief that the Portuguese full-back is worth €70m and the Brazilian is worth €25m.

The figures have caused talks between the two parties to stall, though there remains belief on both sides that a deal will eventually be reached before the close of the English transfer window on August 8.