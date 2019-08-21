Manchester United and Inter nearing Sanchez agreement

Despite some last minute details that remain unresolved, Alexis Sanchez’s proposed move from Manchester United to Inter could be completed as early as Thursday.

The Chilean’s time in England looks set to come to an end, with the Nerazzurri closing in on a deal that will see them land the 30-year-old on loan.

Sky Sport Italia reports the two clubs are expected to continue talks on Wednesday, even though Inter believe they have a deal in place that would see them cover €4 million of Sanchez’s wages, along with an option to make the move permanent for €15m next summer.

That’s because those are the same terms Roma agreed to with United earlier, only for the Chilean to push for a move to Inter once he heard they were in the mix.

The Red Devils are now looking to change the terms, as they want a higher option to buy along with a higher contribution to his wages.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a deal is still expected to be reached, with a medical likely to take place on Thursday.

Sanchez is expected to wear the No.11 shirt at Inter after Mauro Icardi recently took the No.7.