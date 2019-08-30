Manchester United defender completes Roma switch

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a season-long loanafter a completing a medical on Friday.

The England international had fallen out of favour at Old Trafford following the arrival of compatriot Harry Maguire in an €88.5 million deal from Leicester City.

Roma took to their official website to confirm the arrival of Smalling for the upcoming season, announcing that the 29-year-old had joined until 30 June 2020.

The Giallorossi also confirmed that they were paying Manchester United €3m to secure the loan, but that no agreed fee for a permanent transfer with the Premier League club had been agreed.

Smalling, who will take the No.6 shirt at Roma, made 323 appearances for Manchester United after joining from Fulham in 2010.

The centre-back, who has earned 31 caps for England, lifted the Premier League twice, in addition to an FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League, during his time with the Red Devils.