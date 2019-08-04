Manchester United end interest in Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s demands have been deemed too high by Manchester United and the English side have subsequently ended their interest in the Juventus forward.

A deal had been agreed in principle to take Dybala to Old Trafford with Romelu Lukaku heading to Turin, but the move was always hinging on the Argentinian’s acceptance of the approach.

But according to Sky Sports News, Dybala never appeared overly keen on the move which, in turn, has caused United to pull the plug on talks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to only want players who are committed to the club’s long-term future.

As a result, Juventus’ move for Lukaku is unlikely to go through, which may well turn their heads towards Mauro Icardi at Inter, who could face a season or two in the cold in Milan.

United, meanwhile, will continue to speak with clubs about the Belgian’s availability, which could allow Inter to make a move.