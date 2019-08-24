Martusciello: Sarri was a bit pissed off by Juventus’ win over Parma

Stand-in Juventus coach Giovanni Martusciello has revealed that Maurizio Sarri was left frustrated despite Juventus winning their Serie A opener at Parma on Saturday evening.

A Giorgio Chiellini strike won it for the champions, but the pneumonia-battling Sarri wasn’t entirely happy with what he saw, as he watched on away from the stadium.

Serie A has returned and it’s just like we were never away! The champions took the points in #ParmaJuventus thanks to an unlikely goalscorer in Giorgio Chiellini. @ConJClancy is at the Tardini for the first #FIFattheGames of 2019/20. Report ? https://t.co/cge2gJg4Bb pic.twitter.com/Po1hXKmCfy — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) August 24, 2019

“I spoke to Sarri a lot today because he wanted to know everything that was going on,” Martusciello told the assembled journalists at his post-match press conference in the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

“He was happy with the result, but a bit pissed off because he’s a perfectionist.

“But he’s happy with this as a first match and with the suffering we endured when Parma caused us trouble.”

Gonzalo Higuain’s inclusion in the starting XI caught many by surprise, particularly with Paulo Dybala being left watching on from the sidelines, but Martusciello insists there’s no great depth behind the reason for the decision.

“We have so many champions,” he explained.

“Today we made this decision as a choice had to be made.

“The answers we got were all positive.”