AC Milan to land Real Madrid midfielder if Donnarumma leaves

In the event that AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is sold to French club Paris Saint-Germain, the Rossoneri reportedly intend to use the money gained from that sale to acquire either Isco or James Rodriguez from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Former Diavolo sporting director Leonardo has returned to PSG and he is eager to bring the Italian shot-stopper to Paris now that Kevin Trapp has returned to Eintracht Frankfurt, while the Milanese side want to make more attack-minded reinforcements.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a domino effect is expected to occur if Paris Saint-Germain sell Brazilian superstar Neymar to Real Madrid.

The profits from selling Neymar would be used by the Parisians to purchase Donnarumma, while Milan would use those funds to buy one of Los Merengues’ attacking midfielders.

Real Madrid have set the price for Isco at €70m but could sell for less in order to get him off the payroll, while Napoli have been courting James but President Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to make an outright purchase, something the Diavolo could capitalise on.