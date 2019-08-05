Nainggolan completes Cagliari return: My heart belongs to Cagliari and the Rossoblu family

Radja Nainggolan is back in Sardinia as he has completed his return to Cagliari after an underwhelming one-year stay at Inter.

The Belgian previously spent four years on the island after joining from Piacenza in 2010 before leaving for Roma in 2014.

“Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing of Radja Nainggolan for the 2019/20 season,” read an official club statement on Monday.

The Rossoblu also shared a video on social media, in which Nainggolan speaks about his return to the club.

“Life is a journey and like with every journey there comes a time when you have to find a safe harbour,” the 31-year-old says in the video.

“And now my heart has decided. My heart belongs to Cagliari and the Rossoblu family.

“I grew up wearing this shirt. I fought, I suffered, and now I’m ready for new battles.

“I’m back home.”

It wasn’t just the player expressing his undying love for the club, and the Rossoblu themselves spoke of the player in glowing terms.

“Nainggolan arrived on the island at 22 as a very promising footballer,” the club’s own statement continued. “But he didn’t know what Cagliari would become for him on his way to becoming one of the best midfielders in the world.

“It didn’t take much for him to win over the Rossoblu fans: his warrior spirit, his determination, his desire to lead the team to victory.

“He was always on the frontline and ready to retaliate, to blow up, to leave opponents astonished as they didn’t even notice his arrival, in pure ‘Ninja’ style.”