Nainggolan: I’ll show Inter that they made a mistake

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan is hoping to prove the Nerazzurri wrong as he closes in on a return to Cagliari.

The Belgian only signed with the Milan giants from Roma last summer, but he has been frozen out of the squad after being told he does not feature in their plans for the upcoming season.

As a result he is set to return to Cagliari on loan, where he played from 2010 to 2014, though he made it clear he is keen to show Inter that they are making a mistake in letting him go.

“I’m happy to return home,” Nainggolan told TuttoMercatoWeb.com.

“I made a decision that was a bit forced, but it’s ok either way. I’ll try to do well with Cagliari.

“I have other priorities now, so it was easy to make this decision.

“Now I’ll put myself back in play and show Inter that they made a mistake in letting me go.”

Nainggolan’s wife Claudia was recently diagnosed with cancer, and a move back to Sardinia – where she is from – will allow her to be closer to her family during treatment.