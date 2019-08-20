Napoli 2019/20 Serie A preview

After establishing themselves as the secondary force in Serie A, Napoli are preparing for next season looking once more to be one of the main competitive squads in Serie A.

The will and hope of the fans is always to win a trophy but seeing the level of Serie A, it will not be easy. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad spent their pre-season being drilled on his system, with old players finding some new roles and the new arrivals are adapting to the coach’s ideas.

Despite some departures, Napoli are still building a great team and working well in the transfer window, even if the fans are still expecting a big name to come along. Regarding next season, they will be keen to avoid the inconsistency that plagued performances, resulting in needless dropped points and an early exit from the Champions League.

Summer Dealings – 7/10

Signing Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Eljif Elmas and seeing Amadou Diawara, Raul Albiol and Marko Rog leave, the Partenopei have worked well in the summer transfer window.

One of the biggest summer rumours has been surrounding Colombian James Rodriguez signing and if they manage to do that and get a deal for Hirving Lozano over the line, it will be a very positive window indeed.

Key Man – Kalidou Koulibaly

The duo of Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas could be the key to Napoli’s form. The Greece international’s partnership with the best defender in Serie A last year will be crucial.

They both know how to defend deep, are both fast and defend very well in one-on-one situations.

One to watch – Elif Elmas

The 20-year-old former Fenerbache man is a very interesting player and the one to watch this season. He brings great quality in midfield and his skill between the lines will only be a bonus to Napoli. During pre-season he made good impression next to Fabian Ruiz and they could excel together.

The Coach – Carlo Ancelotti

Last year, Coach Ancelotti confirmed Napoli’s status as Italy’s second best side, impressed with an international mentality and gave chances to most of the players at the club.

What stands out from the summer’s friendly fixtures is that he is working harder on the fluidity of the play in order to create more space in the attack, where the qualities of a No. 9 could result in a big year.

Prediction – 2nd

Along with Inter, Napoli will be Juventus’ main opponent in the Scudetto race but the feeling is still that the Partenopei will be unable to improve on their second place finishes of recent years.