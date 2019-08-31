Napoli broken as last minute own goal gifts Juventus victory

Napoli left the Allianz Stadium with their hearts broken as a last minute Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave Juventus a 4-3 win over the Partenopei.

New signing Danilo grabbed the headlines as he opened the scoring just 29 seconds after coming on as a substitute, with an inspired Gonzalo Higuain smashing in the second. Then Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wrapped up all three points just after the hour.

However, Kostas Manolas pulled one back for Carlo Ancelotti’s men and two minutes later Chucky Lozano scored on his debut for the club. Giovanni Di Lorenzo capped off a spirited Napoli performance with an equaliser nine minutes from time.

Then just as it looked like the match was heading for a draw, a seemingly easy corner was sliced by Koulibaly into his own net.

A raucous atmosphere was amplified when Maurizio Sarri unable to take his place on the Juventus bench due to pneumonia, made it to the stadium and took in the game from the stands, while injured captain Giorgio Chiellini made his way to the Bianconeri bench on crutches.

A stunning counter attack from Juventus was started and ended by Danilo, just 29 seconds after coming on, when he poked the ball into the net with Alex Meret getting a foot to it, but was unable to keep it out.

Just three minutes later Higuain made it two. Turning Kalidou Kouliblay then rifling into the top of the net from close range.

It should have been three when the ball fell to Higuain in the box, and he cut back for Sami Khedira, who, unmarked, had his effort excellently saved by Meret.

Khedira hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the area as Juventus completely dominated their opponents, asserting their dominance from the off.

Juventus were more considered in the second half, but they got the third just after the hour as Douglas Costa dribbled to the goalline and cutback for Ronaldo to side-foot home.

Manolas bagged what looked like a consolation, but Lozano got in behind Matthijs de Ligt and on the end of a Zielinski cross, to turn the game on its head.

Then with nine minutes remaining, Di Lorenzo lost De Ligt and thighed the ball past Wojciech Szczesny to complete an amazing comeback.

But the home fans understandably went crazy when Koulibaly sliced into his own net, with he players visibly heartbroken open the pitch.