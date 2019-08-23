Napoli confirm Hirving Lozano signing

Napoli have announced the signing of Mexican international Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven for a club record fee of €42 million.

The 24-year-old, known affectionately by his nickname ‘Chucky’, began his career with Pachuca before making the move to Europe in the summer of 2017.

With speculation rife regarding the Neapolitan interest in Lozano the club have since announced on their official Twitter account the new Napoli acquisition.

Lozano played a prominent role in his countries recent FIFA World Cup campaign where he scored the only goal in their group stage match against Germany.

Having completed his medical the Mexican is expected to play an important role this season having netted 40 goals in 79 appearances for the Dutch side.

Capable of playing anywhere up front Lozano will compete with Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens; the Belgian himself a former PSV player.

Lozano will be hoping to emulate the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Diego Maradona who shone so brightly in the city of Naples.