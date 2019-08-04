Napoli face Marseille competition in pursuit of James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez has found himself a new suitor, with Olympique Marseille joining the pursuit of Real Madrid’s unwanted Colombian.

Atletico Madrid’s interest appears to have faded slightly and ever comments allegedly made by Enrique Cerezo to Italian media, the Ligue 1 side have decided to throw their hat in the ring.

Corriere dello Sport have reported in their Sunday paper that “James’ track has lit up again”, with Marseille keen on adding the playmaker as well as Dario Benedetto of Boca Juniors, whose arrival is imminent.

James’ place at Madrid is still unknown. He’s continuing to train with the team, but Zinedine Zidane has been pretty clear in his stance and he has no plans for the Colombian.

Talks with Real Madrid

The 28-year-old has two more years on his contract in the capital and Los Blancos aren’t willing to loan him out again, hoping to sell him for a fee of around €40 million.

Napoli and Atletico are already aware that the asking price won’t come down, and Marseille will need to come up with the cash to get the deal done.

James’ future is everything but certain, as a new chapter in this summer’s saga is about to be written.