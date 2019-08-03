Napoli handed James boost by Atletico Madrid president

Napoli’s hopes of landing James Rodriguez this summer have taken a boost as Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo appears to have shut the door on a move for the Colombian.

The Rojiblancos had looked to be in an advantageous position as the player’s preferred destination, but things then stalled and their pursuit could well have ended.

“Our team is already strong and we think we’re already competitive in all competitions,” Cerezo told Naples’ Radio Kiss Kiss.

“The team is closed. In football you never know what will happen tomorrow.

“But today I can say that we’re very strong.”