Napoli target Atletico Madrid forward

Napoli have reportedly opened up their striker search further in recent days and are now contemplating a move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, amidst reported interest in both Mauro Icardi and Fernando Llorente.

The Partenopei have been on the hunt for a new forward to bolster their attack line since the window opened and whilst Icardi has seemingly been the top target, they are now beginning to explore other options as a deal looks increasingly unlikely.

And according to La Repubblica, they have now switched their attention to Diego Costa who has been linked with moves away from Madrid this summer.

At the beginning of the window, it was reported that Costa was surplus to requirements at Atleti and there was mooted interest from China, however, a move failed to materialise and he is still with the club.

Costa returned to the Madrid in 2018 after a three-year stint in the Premier League with Chelsea where he won two league titles.