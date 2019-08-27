Napoli turn to Llorente as Icardi deal looks unlikely

Napoli have switched their attention to the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus forward Fernando Llorente as a deal for Mauro Icardi looks increasingly unlikely.

The Spaniard is available on a free transfer following his departure from Spurs this summer and the 34-year-old provides a cheaper, more realistic option for the Partenopei than Icardi.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Napoli are due to meet Llorente’s agent within the next 48 hours and are willing to offer the player a two-year contract, worth €4 million in total, with an option of a renewal linked to targets.

A deal would see Llorente return to the Serie A after a successful spell at rivals Juventus between 2013-2015 where he won three Scudettos, one Coppa Italia and reached the final of the Champions League.

Llorente spent the opening 10 years of his professional career in Spain before moving to Italy with Juventus and he has since gone on to have spells with Sevilla, Swansea and Tottenham, respectively.