New Roma signing predicts exciting season after Chelsea departure

Following his switch from Premier League club Chelsea, Davide Zappacosta believes that Roma have the potential to enjoy a strong campaign.

The full-back bid farewell to Stamford Bridge in order to secure a return to Serie A with Roma, having being signed from Torino in a €28 million deal in 2017.

Arriving in Rome ahead of a six-month loan, with the option to extend the agreement until the end of the season, Zappacosta spoke of his delight at returning to Italy and was confident in the Giallorossi’s youthful team.

“I’m very excited, I missed Italy,” the 27-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport upon his arrival at the city’s Fiumicino airport. “I am happy to be here in Rome, which feels like my home already as I lived nearby.

“I know [Roma sporting director Gianluca] Petrachi from Torino and I know how much effort he puts into his work. I know the Roma fans are passionate and give so much for their team.

“This is a very young team but I think we can do very well.”

Roma agreed to bring the Italian international in after offloading Davide Santon to Malaga, and will cover his Chelsea wages in full in lieu of a fee.