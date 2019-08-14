Paratici: Juventus don’t have any excess players

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici insists the Bianconeri don’t have an overabundance of players, but admits they must abide by registration rules.

Several players have been linked with exits in recent times, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic all mentioned as possible sales.

Coach Maurizio Sarri recently admitted that the situation is embarrassing given six players will be left out of the Champions League squad, but Paratici insists things are under control.

“As with every day there is a lot of chatter, then there aren’t many deals made,” he told the press as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However we are confident and relaxed. There is a Champions League squad list that we must abide by, but I wouldn’t say we have an excess of players.

“We can register 21 player and a homegrown player, as we only have one this season, meaning we can only have 22 players.

“There aren’t any players closer to a sale than others. We are one of the best teams in the world, which means we have many top players.

“It takes three parties to conclude a transfer, so we’ll slowly reach our conclusions.”

Dybala continues to be linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain or a swap deal with Inter’s Mauro Icardi, but Paratici wouldn’t reveal anything on his future.

“He is like every Juventus player,” he stated. “In fact, Dybala is a great Juventus player, our No.10.

“Icardi? In the meantime he is an Inter player, so we will only talk about our players.

“We have great strikers. We have [Gonzalo] Higuain who is a great finisher, and we have Mandzukic who is a great player.

“Then there is Dybala and Cristiano [Ronaldo]. So I won’t talk about anyone else.”