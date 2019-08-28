Paris Saint-Germain want Juventus forward

Neymar’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain has put the French champions in a tricky situation and they’re looking to Juventus to find attacking reinforcements.

With Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani also falling injured, PSG are desperate to sign another frontman before the window closes.

But this time, according to Sky Sport Italia, it’s not Paulo Dybala who has their attention, but his strike partner Mario Mandzukic

Mandzukic has been expected to leave Turin this summer and was previously close to joining Manchester United when Juve were trying to sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Croatian has made 162 appearances for La Vecchia Signora, scoring 44 goals and assisting 24 in that time.