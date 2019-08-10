Parma in talks for AC Milan outcast

Diego Laxalt’s time with AC Milan could be over in the near future as Parma are in talks to land the Uruguayan.

The 26-year-old has been made available by the Rossoneri as they have an abundance of left-backs after the signing of Theo Hernandez.

With Ricardo Rodriguez still in the mix, playing time will be limited for Laxalt – and Ivan Strinic – meaning both players are expected to leave, with the former Genoa man closest to exiting according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Milan held talks with Parma on Friday regarding a move for the Uruguayan, as they believe he is a perfect fit in coach Roberto D’Aversa’s 4-3-3 formation.

It’s believed the Rossoneri would be willing to let Laxalt leave on an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for €10 million.

Talks are still at an introductory phase at this point however, as the Uruguayan hasn’t given the green light on a move as of yet.

Last season Laxalt featured in 20 Serie A matches for Milan.