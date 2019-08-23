Parma v Juventus – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

The 2019/20 Serie A season begins with Parma hosting champions Juventus on Saturday evening at the Stadio Tardini with kick off set for 18:00 local time.

Probable Formations

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Laurini, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Iacoponi; Hernani, Brugman, Barillà; Karamoh, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Kucka

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Pjaca, Perin

Key Statistics

– Parma have won two of their last six home games against Juventus in Serie A (D2 L2), they hadn’t won any of the previous six (D3 L3).

– Juventus have won each of their three opening games in a Serie A season when they’ve played Parma (1990/91, 2011/12 and 2012/13).

– Parma have drawn the 60 percent of their season openers in Serie A (15/25), the highest percentage among the current Serie A teams (W5 L5).

– Parma have played at home 11 times on the opening day of the Serie A season, collecting only one defeat (against Juventus in 1990/91), and gaining three wins and seven draws since.

– Juventus have won seven of their last eight season openers in Serie A, losing the other against Udinese in 2015.

– Juventus are winless in their last five Serie A games (D3 L2). The last time the Bianconeri went six consecutive Serie A games without a win was in May 2009.

– Fourteen of Juventus’ last 15 Serie A goals against Parma have come from open play. The only exception was Daniele Rugani’s goal via a corner last February.

– Parma’s last seven goals against the Bianconeri have been scored in open play.

– Gervinho has scored three goals against Juventus in Serie A, making them his favourite target in the Italian top flight and the only side against whom he has scored a Serie A brace for Parma.

– Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his first 168 Serie A games with Parma before his move to the Bianconeri.