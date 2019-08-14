Perisic thanks Inter fans after completing Bayern Munich switch

Former Inter winger Ivan Perisic took to Instagram to thank Nerazzurri fans after completing his move to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Croatian joins the German giants on loan for €5 million with an option to make the move permanent for €20m next summer.

It brings an end to Perisic’s four-year stay in Italy, but the 30-year-old was gracious in thanking all those that made his time in the peninsula a memorable one.

“I’d like to address all of you that were part of my professional life for the last four years,” he wrote in a post.

“First of all to the Inter, Nerazzurri fans I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your continued devotion in the good and bad times.

“And then naturally, to FC Internazionale Milano. To all the staff, and particularly to all the coaches and players. Your advice and this experience will always be part of me as a person and player.”

Perisic netted 40 goals in 163 matches for Inter in all competitions.