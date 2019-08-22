PODCAST: Serie A 2019/20 Season Preview – S10 E01

The new Serie A season is here, and the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to preview it all!

Juventus will undoubtedly be favourites to retain their crown, but can Inter or Napoli make things more difficult for them this year?

How will Marco Giampaolo get on with AC Milan? Can Atalanta enjoy another fairytale story in their first ever Champions League campaign?

What about the rest? How will Serie A unfold in 2019/20? Join Conor Clancy, Kev Pogorzelski and Vieri Capretta as they look ahead at the season to come.

Please support us on Patreon, in order to help us bring you the best content imaginable, both on YouTube and the Podcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.