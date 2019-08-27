PODCAST: Serie A returns in emphatic fashion!

The new Serie A season got off to an incredible start and the Forza Italian Football Podcast was at five of the opening round fixtures.

Host Conor Clancy is fresh from seeing Juventus’ win at Parma and Atalanta’s crazy comeback at SPAL, while Dov Schiavone took in three games – Fiorentina v Napoli, Sampdoria v Lazio and Inter v Lecce – in an action-packed round for our team.

They’re flanked by both Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria on this week’s pod, as the guys dive into all of the talking points from the opening round and Kev has already found himself a goalkeeping hate figure to replace the void left by Robin Olsen.

Listen to us wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t forget to subscribe to stay with us throughout the season. After all, we are the only Italian football podcast bringing you into the stadiums every single week.