Politano set for Inter stay

Inter look set to keep hold of winger Matteo Politano this summer, despite Antonio Conte initially deeming him surplus to requirements, due to their inability to bring in a forward.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Roma’s Edin Dzeko throughout the transfer window, but have been unable to strike a deal for either player.

According to Calciomercato.com, Politano was placed on the market as it was felt he would not fit into Conte’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, however, as they are yet to bolster their attack line, they have now reversed their decision and intend to keep him unless they can secure a deal for another striker in the coming weeks.

Politano’s deal was only made permanent this summer after a relatively successful season-long loan from Sassuolo last year.

In 36 league appearances, the 26-year-old scored five and assisted six and provided a creative spark on the flank, but question marks have been raised about whether he could play in a wing-back role or as part of a two up front.