Prince welcomes his ‘brother’ Ribery to Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng has wasted no time in welcoming Franck Ribery to Florence.

The Frenchman was confirmed as Fiorentina’s latest signing on Wednesday morning and Prince, another of their summer arrivals, posted a photo alongside his new teammate.

“He is here,” he wrote.

“Welcome my brother.”

Prince and Ribery have never been teammates before, though they did cross paths in Germany with the Ghanaian having played for Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt during the 36-year-old’s spell at Bayern Munich.