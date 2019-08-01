PSG star thwarts Inter’s plan for Lukaku alternative

Inter have switched their focus to PSG star Edinson Cavani after Juventus seemingly moved ahead of them in the race to sign Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku, though it appears the Uruguayan has turned down a potential move.

The Belgian striker has been at the top of Antonio Conte’s summer wish list since his arrival, however, the Nerazzurri have so far failed to make an acceptable bid. As a result, it’s reported that Paulo Dybala’s agent is in London ahead of a proposed swap deal with the United forward.

Consequently, Inter have turned to PSG’s all-time record goalscorer and are ready to offer the forward a €9 million-a-year deal, with PSG said to want in the region of €45 million for the striker, according to reports in La Repubblica.

With Mauro Icardi being frozen out, Conte is keen to bring in a forward before the beginning of the season, but the club have been frustrated with their attempts so far.

However, Inter’s hopes of landing the Uruguayan appear to be over before ever getting started with FCInterNews.it reporting Cavani has stated he will remain with PSG in hopes of winning the Champions League next season.

Cavani moved to the French capital in 2013 following spells in Serie A with Napoli and Palermo and has gone on to win five league titles as well as 12 domestic cup competitions.