Ramsey’s Juventus debut delayed through injury

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks like he will have to wait a little longer to make his debut for the Bianconeri after Juve revealed he missed training due to a lower back injury.

The Welshmen is yet to don the colours of his new club due to several knockbacks which have kept him sidelined.

Ramsey’s career has been blighted by numerous injuries issues which he’s been unable to shake and this year, the 28-year-old spent over 100 days out with an injury and has spent nearly 800 days out in total, which amounts to over two years on the sidelines.

A large proportion of this was due to a leg break he suffered during the 2009/2010 season but the rest have been recurring muscular injuries which seemingly show little signs of abating.

Ramsey’s long-awaited debut will now have to wait until after the international break with Juve travelling to Fiorentina on the September 15.