Real Madrid consider turning to veteran AC Milan keeper

AC Milan could allow their experienced goalkeeper Pepe Reina to join Real Madrid in a move that would ultimately benefit the Rossoneri long term.

The 36-year-old was born in Madrid but joined the Barcelona academy in 1995 before spells with Villarreal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Napoli followed.

Sky Sports Italia understands Los Blancos could make a move for Reina should Keylor Navas complete his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It is hoped that Navas joining PSG would ultimately end the Parisian side’s pursuit of Gianluigi Donnarumma and secure his position at Milan for the time being.

Relations between the two clubs could play a significant role in the deal happening with Milan having already signed Theo Hernandez from the Spanish giants.

Interest in securing on loan the likes of Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic could also be boosted with Reina arriving in Madrid as a deal sweetener.

Milan would nonetheless be bereft of the cover provided by Reina and could opt for Gigio’s brother, Antonio, as their second choice keeper.