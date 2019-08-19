Real Madrid forward still on AC Milan radar

AC Milan have not abandoned their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz with talks expected to continue in Madrid next week.

The former Dominican Republic international is among those expected to leave Los Blancos this summer following the arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

With the prospect of landing Mariano cheaply La Gazzetta dello Sport understands the Rossoneri have moved to exploit the situation and their excellent relations with Real Madrid.

Milan were among the first to approach the Spanish giants over a number of players which ultimately paved the way for the Theo Hernandez signing.

Paolo Maldini is expected in Madrid to conduct negotiations for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa and potentially Mariano as well for a nominal fee.

Much will depend on the departure of Andre Silva from Milan with Tuttosport claiming the latest developments surround a surprise return to Sevilla.

It remains to be seen whether Mariano would arrive in addition to Correa or whether the 26-year-old is seen as an alternative to the Argentine.