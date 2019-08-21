Ribery set for Fiorentina move

Fiorentina have secured the services of Franck Ribery, with the Frenchman expected to land in Italy on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old ended his 12-year stint at Bayern Munich earlier this summer when his contract wasn’t renewed, but it appears he isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the final details over a move were completed late Tuesday night, and that Ribery is expected to land in Florence at 10:30 local time Wednesday morning.

Sportitalia reports the Frenchman will sign a two-year contract that will pay him €4 million a season, along with an additional €500,000 in bonuses.

It’s a big capture for the Viola, who are keen to bounce back after a disappointing 2018/19 season that saw them finish 16th.

Last season Ribery featured in 38 competitive matches for Bayern Munich, netting seven times.

The Frenchman ends his time with the German giants having scored 124 goals in 425 appearances.