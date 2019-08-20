Roma 2019/20 Serie A preview

Roma have hit the reset button again after a year to forget last term, with new coach Paulo Fonseca hoping to lead the Lupi back into the Champions League after scraping a sixth-place finish.

Stalwart Daniele De Rossi was unceremoniously ushered out to Boca Juniors whilst icon Francesco Totti fell out with the management of the club, but Roma appear to have put the turmoil of the early part of the summer behind them with an interesting approach to the transfer market.

Having reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018, the Giallorossi will be eager to make up for lost time and may see this season as the perfect opportunity to reclaim their place at Serie A’s top table, particularly as Fonseca’s intriguing ideas begin to take shape.

With support of American club president James Pallotta at an all time low, the upcoming campaign could prove to be make or break for Roma. If the gamble on Fonseca and the youthful side being put together pays off, the Giallorossi can rightfully target a first trophy in 11 years. If it doesn’t, the American dream may come crashing down around them.

Summer Dealings – 8/10

As always, it was a busy summer in the Italian capital, although Roma managed to avoid the firesale of last season and the appointment of sporting director Gianluca Petrachi may well pay dividends.

The loss of centre-back Kostas Manolas could prove damaging following his surprise switch to Napoli, but Italian international Gianluca Mancini is a more than capable replacement and may be joined by compatriot Daniele Rugani from Juventus.

Indeed, the Lupi focused on bolstering their defence with the arrival of full-back Leonardo Spinazzola a savvy piece of business in exchange for Juventus-bound Luca Pellegrini. Likewise, the Robin Olsen-shaped hole in net was remedied by the signing of Real Betis’ highly-rated Pau Lopez.

The midfield has been strengthened by bringing in Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout from Napoli and Fiorentina respectively, whilst deadwood in the shape of Gerson and Rick Karsdorp have been moved on. Similarly, the underwhelming and troublesome Steven Nzonzi has been shipped out to Galatasaray, freeing up space for Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Whether the loss of inspirational captain De Rossi, who has made an instant impact at Boca Juniors, remains to be seen, with Roma often reliant on the homegrown midfielder’s passion and drive.

Up front, Edin Dzeko’s surprise contract renewal in the face of relentless interest from Inter should offer a blend of continuity and goals from the powerful Bosnian.

Perhaps one area for concern is the loss of Stephan El Shaarawy to Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua. The Italian winger was one of the most consistent performers last term and will take some replacing.

Key man – Nicolo Zaniolo

In the absence of a superstar, Roma will turn to their star-in-the-making. After a breakout campaign following his switch from Inter last summer, the young attacking midfielder made the world take notice with some scintillating performances but most now prove he is no flash in the pan.

Dominating in the middle during preseason, the 20-year-old has the raw talent to elevate this Roma team into the Champions League and should flourish under Fonseca’s guidance.

One to watch – Justin Kluivert

After an underwhelming debut season in Italy, the Flying Dutchman will hope to pick up where he left off in the final weeks of the previous campaign. Fonseca has identified him as a key component of the team and with a year’s worth of experience under his belt, Kluivert may show Roma fans why the club forked out to bring him in from Ajax last year.

The Coach – Paulo Fonseca

The arrival of the Portuguese tactician should signal a fresh start for Roma, with Fonseca ambitious and adept at getting the best out of young talent.

Arriving off the back of a hugely successful stint with Shakhtar Donetsk, Fonseca will look to employ a fluid 4-3-3 that relies on a midfield spearheaded by Zaniolo, whilst Kluivert and Cengiz Under will provide the pace to support striker Dzeko.

Prediction – 4th

A return to the Champions League must be the aim for Roma and if Fonseca can get his team firing, edging out AC Milan and Lazio for the final qualification spot is more than doable.