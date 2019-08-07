Roma star close to new deal

Date: 7th August 2019 at 9:06pm
Written by:

Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of signing a new deal with the club, according to reports, despite long-term interest from Serie A rivals Juventus.

The youngster has been heavily linked with moves to some of the biggest clubs in Europe after a standout first season in the Italian capital.

However, according to La Repubblica, he now looks set to put pen to paper and commit his future to the Giallorossi.

The 20-year-old arrived in Rome last summer as part of the deal that took Radja Nainggolan to Inter and has gone on to become a key part of Roma’s side.

In 27 league appearances, he scored four goals and notched two assists as he put in assured performances and wowed with his creative talents.

 

