Roma still keen on Liverpool defender

Roma are reportedly still trying to strike a deal to bring Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren to the club, whilst Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani remains in the crosshairs.

The Giallorossi are looking at bolstering their backline following the high-profile departure of Kostas Manolas to Serie A rivals Napoli, and they have identified Lovren and Rugani as their main targets.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the sticking points in a deal for the Croatian are that Liverpool are keen to insert an obligation-to-buy into any loan deal, plus the player has reportedly asked for a four-year deal with high wage demands.

However, it now appears the 30-year-old, who is said to be keen to leave Liverpool after falling down the pecking order, has softened his stance and is hoping to thrash out a deal.

Lovren has spent the last five years at Liverpool and has gone on to play in three European finals for the club, most recently winning the Champions League last season in a victory over Tottenham Hotspur.