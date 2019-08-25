Roma v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Paulo Fonseca turns to striker Edin Dzeko, as he looks to get his Roma tenure off to a winning start with the visit of Genoa to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A.

The Portuguese tactician takes charge of the Giallorossi for the first time and opts for an exciting attacking three of Cengiz Under, Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert behind Dzeko.

Meanwhile, Italian internationals Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante form a midfield duo, and new arrival Pau Lopez makes his debut in goal.

Genoa survived by the tightest of margins last season, with a better head-to-head record with Empoli granting them a stay of execution. New coach Aurelio Andreazzoli will be looking for a more positive season, starting with a trip to his former club.

Andrea Pinamonti leads the line on his debut, whilst experienced midfielder Lasse Schone steps into the starting line-up immediately following his arrival from Ajax.

At the back, Domenico Criscito has recovered from flu and captains the Grifone.

Roma: Lopez; Florenzi, Juan Jesus, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Pellegrini; Under, Zaniolo, Kluivert; Dzeko

Genoa: Radu; Criscito, Zapata, Romero, Lerager; Ghiglione, Schone, Radovanovic, Barreca; Kouame, Pinamonti