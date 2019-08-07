Sampdoria midfielder set for Leicester City switch

Dennis Praet is set to join Leicester City from Sampdoria in a deal worth €21 million.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to AC Milan in the past , as it would allow him to reunite with new Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo, but it now looks as though his future lies in England.

Sky Sport Italia reports Praet will join Leicester for €21m, with the midfielder expected to sign a five-year contract with the Foxes.

The move adds yet another Belgian to the Leicester midfield, as they have already completed a €40m move to sign Youri Tielemans from Monaco, though he did spend last season on loan at the club.

Praet joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 for a reported fee of €10m.

Since then he has gone on to net four goals in 106 competitive appearances for the Blucerchiati in all competitions.