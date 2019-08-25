Sampdoria v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio open their 2019/20 Serie A account away to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday evening, as they look to build on last season’s Coppa Italia success.

The Biancocelesti have enjoyed their trips to face Samp in recent times winning 11 of the last 15 meetings between the pair, and have scored in each their last seven matches against the Blucerchiati.

New coach Eusebio Di Francesco will be looking to last season’s Capocannoniere Fabio Quagliarella to get Samp off to a good start, but the No.27 has bagged just two goal on the on the opening day for the club.

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Murillo, Colley, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Vieira; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Caprari

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa; Immobile