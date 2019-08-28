San Lorenzo striker targeted by AC Milan

AC Milan are interested in acquiring the services of forward Adolfo Gaich from San Lorenzo with competition from Benfica, Everton and Serie A rivals Lazio.

The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at the Buenos Aires side and has impressed in his brief outings since making his senior debut this time last year.

Tuttomercatoweb understands Milan are keen to poach Gaich ahead of their European rivals and avoid the prospect of being dragged into a bidding war for his signature.

His performances for the Argentine youth sides are certain to have alerted clubs from across the world having scored six goals in five games for the Under 23s.

San Lorenzo are adamant they wont sell Gaich for anything less than his release clause of €13.5 million but could be pressured into selling for less.

Milan have set their sights on a former San Lorenzo graduate Angel Correa this summer who seems destined to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.