Sassuolo v Sampdoria – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Sassuolo welcome Sampdoria to the Mapei Stadium on the back of a Round 1 loss against Torino, while their opponents were beaten at home against Lazio.

Probable Formations

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Ferrari G., Peluso; Traore, Obiang, Locatelli; Berardi, Caputo, Boga.

Unavailable: Rogerio

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Murillo, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella, Caprari.

Unavailable: Maroni

Key Statistics

– Sampdoria won their last match against Sassuolo in Serie A (5-3 at the Mapei Stadium) and could win back-to-back top flight matches against the Neroverdi for the first time.

– Sassuolo have kept a clean sheet in three of their six home Serie A games against Sampdoria.

– In each of Sassuolo’s last two games played at the Mapei Stadium against sides from Liguria, there have been eight goals scored (Sassuolo 5-3 Genoa; Sassuolo 3-5 Sampdoria).

– Sassuolo have won only two of their last 16 home Serie A games (D10 L4). The Neroverdi failed to score in their last home match in Serie A last going consecutive home games without finding the back of the net in February 2018.

– Sampdoria have failed to win any of their last four away Serie A games (D2 L2) with their last away victory coming back in March 2019, against Sassuolo (5-3).

– Sampdoria last lost each of their opening two games of a Serie A season in 1972/73.

?- Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga scored his first Serie A goal, against Sampdoria in March 2019.

– Sampdoria’s Karol Linetty scored his last Serie A goal against Sassuolo in March 2019.

– Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella has failed to find the back of the net in his last three Serie A appearances. He last went four Serie A games without a goal back in October 2018.

– Eusebio Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for 146 games in Serie A (W50 D40 L56), winning 1.3 points per game on average. The now Sampdoria coach has won two of his three games against Sassuolo in the top flight (D1).