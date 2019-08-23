Serie A 2019/20 – Predictions

The 2019/20 Serie A season is almost upon us and despite another year of Juventus dominance, could things change in the coming campaign?

Juventus reinforced their position as the most dominant team in Serie A with the acquisitions of Adrian Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs de Ligt. However, Napoli will be hoping to go one better than last season, as well as a new look Inter under the tutelage of Antonio Conte.

There has been rebuilding work at AC Milan and Roma who will both be aiming to qualify for the Champions League, as will Lazio.

Serie A old boys Hellas Verona are back in the top flight after securing promotion from Serie B, and joining them are Brescia and Lecce.

The team at Forza Italian Football have been discussing how they think the Serie A season will unfold this year, and we have put our predictions together in one place for your convenience.

Top four (in order 1-4): Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio

Relegated (in order 18-20): Udinese, Lecce, Hellas Verona

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Dejan Kulusevski

What would you like to see this season?

It’s getting repetitive in these annual previews, but a title race would be nice. Although given Juventus have signed Aaron Ramsey, Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot, I won’t be holding my breath waiting for that. So, I’ll say another Atalanta-like surprise, either from the Bergamaschi themselves or another of the usual also-rans. Torino did very well last season and with a bit of luck they could kick on and qualify for Europe again, Sampdoria will probably find it harder than last season but, who knows, and Fiorentina could be fun to watch – whether for good or bad reasons.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, AC Milan

Relegated: Udinese, Hellas Verona, Lecce.

Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Gonzalo Maroni

What would you like to see this season?

I would like to see a proper title race this season and I am sure many people are thinking the same. Other than that, Fiorentina under new president Rocco Commisso will be an intriguing club to follow. The results on the pitch should indicate whether he is genuine about making the Viola a strong team or if he is just seeking attention.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio

Relegated: Udinese, Brescia, Lecce

Top Scorer: Andrea Belotti

Player to watch: Aaron Ramsey

What would you like to see this season?

Inter live up to the expectations that have increased with Antonio Conte’s arrival. Marco Giampaolo to be afforded time to build his project for the city’s other side, even if it has been an auspicious start in terms of summer activity. Juventus to play the attractive football under Maurizio Sarri that fans felt was missing under Massimiliano Allegri. An Italian team to reach a European semi-final at the very least as recent showings have been an embarrassment, frankly. From a purely personal point of view, Scotsman Liam Henderson excelling in Italy’s top flight.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Udinese, Hellas Verona, Lecce

Top Scorer: Edin Dzeko

Player to watch: Nicolo Barella

What would you like to see this season?

At risk of sounding like a broken record, Serie A needs a real title fight and a new name on the Scudetto at the end of the season. The Milan clubs will hopefully sort themselves out from their respective messes, whilst it would be beneficial for the league to see Roma’s faith in young, and mainly Italian, talent pay off.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Roma

Relegated: Hellas Verona, Genoa, Lecce

Top Scorer: Duvan Zapata

Player to watch: Nicolo Barella

What would you like to see this season?

Inter live up to their pre-season billing as I fear Napoli will once again come up short in terms of a serious title challenge. Fiorentina finish on the left-side of the standings as a club of their stature should not be fighting for relegation. Mario Balotelli to finally show his talents on the field while being mature off it. Lastly, an Italian team to make a run at the Europe League as it’s astonishing to think Serie A has never won the competition in its current format.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio

Relegated: SPAL, Lecce, Hellas Verona

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Player to watch: Matthijs de Ligt

What would you like to see this season?

Having had an intense summer transfer window, with significant signings, many departures and new coaches joining Italian Serie A, I would expect to see a more competitive season compared to the last. It would be good to have a title race, even though Juventus still look unbeatable. I expect Napoli and Inter to fight until the end for the second spot. I would love to see strong European runs, with Atalanta being a big Champions League surprise.

Top four: Inter, Juve, Napoli, Lazio

Relegated: Lecce, Hellas Verona, Udinese

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player to watch: Sandro Tonali

What would you like to see this season?

While it would be nice to see more of a title race this season, I’d like Serie A to be more competitive from first position to 20th. Even if we still had excitement at both ends of the table on the final day last year. Away from the peninsula, I would like someone other than Juventus to have a decent European run, considering Italy has not had a finalist in the Europa League since it moved to the current format.

Top four: Napoli, Juventus, Roma, AC Milan

Relegated: Hellas Verona, Udinese, Brescia

Top scorer: Andrea Belotti

Player to watch: Simone Lo Faso

What would you like to see this season?

A title race would be brilliant, all the better if a team that weren’t Juventus ended up winning it. I’d also like Atalanta to continue their excellent form from last year, and Lecce to stay up. Not much, then.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Roma

Relegated: Udinese, Lecce, Hellas Verona

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Player to watch: Andrea Pinamonti

What would you like to see this season?

Like my wish from last season, and about the same as everyone else, Serie A needs to have an exciting title race, though with Juventus strengthening even more it looks unlikely. So, the fight to be number two will have to do, though even that will likely only be between Inter and Napoli. Atalanta doing well in the Champions League, plus another Coppa Italia winner would be nice. Maybe even a few young Italians shining as well.

Top four: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, Lazio

Relegated: Lecce, Udinese, Hellas Verona

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Player to watch: Radja Naingggolan

What would you like to see this season?

A title race, and teams battling for their aims until the very end. Juventus and Napoli stopped playing football in March last season, and not only did that impact the remaining months in Serie A, but also produced average performances in Europe, with both sides lacking the rhythm to compete at top level. The new Inter can add that competitiveness in the battle for the top three spots, and give some flavour to the upcoming season.

Top four: Juventus, Napoli, Inter, Lazio

Relegated: Udinese, Hellas Verona, Lecce

Top scorer: Romelu Lukaku

Player to watch: Eljif Elmas

What would you like to see this season?

A title race would be nice and it feels possible, even likely, this season. The gap between Juventus, Inter and Napoli appears to have been reduced as a result of all the summer comings and goings and the Old Lady really shouldn’t have an easy ride in Maurizio Sarri’s first term in charge. Otherwise, can we please get through a season without more appalling incidents of racism? Is that really too much to ask for in 2019?